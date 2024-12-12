It happened around 0.30 a.m., at number 20 on the Madrid road.

A middle-aged man has been seriously injured after his scooter and a car collided in the early hours of this Thursday on Paseo de la Castellana, as reported by Emergencies Madrid.

Around 0.30 am, a motorcycle and a car collided near number 20 Paseo de la Castellana. The Samur Civil Protection services have moved to the scene, stabilizing the motorcyclist and transferring him in serious condition to a hospital near him.

The Municipal Police of Madrid has taken charge of the investigations to determine how the accident happened. The National Police has also intervened, as detailed by Emergencies Madrid.

