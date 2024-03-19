About 700 people were stranded in the far north of Australia on Tuesday after a cyclone struck their remote area, cutting it off from the rest of the country.

The Australian army tried to evacuate the residents of the small Boroloa area in the Northern Territory, but bad weather conditions prevented planes from landing.

Residents were asked to take shelter in the area struck by the tornado on Monday afternoon.

The Category 3 storm was accompanied by heavy rains and strong winds, with speeds ranging between 170 and 200 kilometers per hour, according to the Meteorological Office.

Emergency Situations Minister Murray Watt said: “Bad weather conditions prevented evacuations yesterday, but we expect a new deployment (of teams) today.”

Tropical Cyclone Megan has been downgraded to a tropical depression as winds weaken, but heavy rain continues to fall as the storm moves inland.