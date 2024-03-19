The 4 children of Joe Baroni arrived today, hospitalized in very serious conditions at San Raffaele in Milan

The conditions of Joe Baroni they are very serious. Emergency hospitalized yesterday at San Raffaele for cardiac arrest, he finds himself hospitalized in intensive care connected to various machines that keep him alive artificially. The man had fallen ill in the early hours of yesterday afternoon and was immediately transported to the Milan emergency room under code red.

From the first hours of hospitalization there wife Camilla is by his side while the four children they arrived this morning from the United States. Various managers of the Viola team took turns at his bedside throughout the day and everyone is extremely worried about his health conditions. Josef Commisso, son of the owner of Fiorentina, states sorrowfully:

«I pray for Barone's health, that he recovers completely, he is a strong man and loved by many people»

There were many demonstrations of affection for the family and management of the Viola. Some typhoons have posted outside the hospital a banner who begged Joe not to give up and to keep fighting.

There are also several testimonies of closeness to the family's pain from other teams in the championship such as Empoli and Lazio

“in this moment of profound pain, the Serie A League, Atalanta and the FIGC for the closeness and sensitivity shown towards the Viola club and general manager Joe Barone”.

Any predictions for the prognosis prove useless at this point and doctors do not give false hope. The conditions are very critical and, if it weren't for tubes and specialized equipment, the beloved manager would no longer be among us. The technical director, the team manager, the health manager all remain alongside his friend and colleague Joe, together with the entire family gathered this morning. Joe Barone is an esteemed man and the affection shown to him by managers and typhoons is tangible proof of this.

We wish the whole family to soon hug their relative again and that this whole story will soon become a memory.

