Canada seeks to make its territory more accessible to travelers from visa-exempt countries by implementing the Electronic Travel Authorization. Known as the eTAthis electronic entry permit is granted to those travelers who meet the eligibility requirements established by Canadian authorities.

To obtain the eTA, travelers must complete an online form, providing personal information such as name, date of birth, passport number and email address. In addition, A fee of CAD$7 is required.. This simple and efficient process allows applicants to receive a response within minutes.

This immigration document is valid for five years or until the expiration date of the passport, whichever comes first.. Those with a valid eTA can enjoy short stays in Canada, up to six months at a time, streamlining tourist and business trips.

The eTA represents a significant step towards simplifying the entry process into the country. Citizens of visa-exempt countries no longer need to undergo the visa application process at a Canadian embassy or consulate. Instead, they can apply online, receiving a quick and efficient response.

The eTA is valid for 5 years, or the end of the validity of the passport, whichever comes first.

Specific benefits of the eTA for travelers

Simplified application process– Travelers can easily fill out the online form and get a response within minutes. Eliminates the need to apply for a visa: eTA holders avoid the visa application process at a Canadian embassy or consulate, streamlining the process. Allows passage through self-service border checkpoints: Travelers with eTA can benefit from self-service border checkpoints, a faster and more efficient alternative to traditional ones.

Starting December 1, 2023, citizens of exempt countries can apply for the eTA to travel to Canada by air. This list of nations includes Antigua and Barbuda, Argentina, Brazil, Costa Rica, Morocco, Panama, Philippines, St. Kitts and Nevis, St. Lucia, St. Vincent and the Grenadines, Seychelles, Thailand, Trinidad and Tobago, and Uruguay .

