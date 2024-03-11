













Dragon Ball Daima is the new anime created to celebrate the 40 years of Akira Toriyama's original work that has now found the channel on TV Tokyo where it will be broadcast during the fall 2024 season.

It is worth noting that the project Dragon Ball Daima was going to be totally independent, however, Akira Toriyama became so involved in the project that he ended up developing characters, mechas, and much of the story.of which it is only known that the protagonists of the series will be small again and Goku will have to embark on a new adventure to solve everything.

This DB Daima announcement took place during TV Tokyo's anime presentation for 2024. Masako Nosawa, the voice of Goku, confirmed her return to voice the protagonist of this new anime. The head of Capsule Corporation Tokyo was also present as part of the staff behind the project.

Source: Toei Animation

During this presentation to Dragon Ball Daima Akira Toriyama, who died last March 1st at 68, was remembered: “Our mission is to recreate the world of Toriyama Sensei and we want it to be the best work for all fans”.

Masako Nozawa He said that it is a play in which you don't know what is going to happen and you can see it with emotion. “I want people to watch it with great anticipation wondering what will happen next.”.

In a moment full of emotion, Goku's voice said “let's reach Toriyama Sensei” and then with everyone present he shouted “Ka… Me… Ha… Me… Ha”.

Akira Toriyma: at what age did I create Dragon Ball?

According to the records, Akira Toriyama believe dragon ball around the age of 29, since the manga began serialization in the weekly magazine Shonen Jump in 1984.

It is worth noting that the native of Kiyosu, Aichi in Japan had his first professional success between 1978 and 1983 with his manga Dr. Slump and then created the story of Goku, which had unprecedented success around the world.

Now his legacy will be maintained through his work, video games and other products and now Dragon Ball Daima which will premiere in the fall 2024 season.

