The kidnappers mistakenly captured a person and threatened him so that he would not report them
A surprising crime was reported in Florida. A group of kidnappers were waiting outside an apartment to capture a target. However, They saw another man leave and kidnapped him by mistake. After they realized the situation, they tried to threaten him and use him for their purpose, but they were captured by the Police.
The incident occurred in the south of the Sunshine State, according to reports WFLA. According to what was announced by the Federal Prosecutor’s Office for the Southern District of Florida, the criminals arrested for the incident were three: the brothers Jeffry and Jonathan Arista and Raymond Gomez. Although they actually carried out a kidnapping, they were not able to do it with the person they had planned.
They kidnapped the wrong person and were captured in Florida
The information about the case that was released indicates that the three kidnappers went to their target’s apartment and waited outside, with the goal of capturing him when he came out. However, they took the wrong person. The criminals only realized their mistake when they arrived at an Airbnb in the city of Plantation.
Upon noticing the flaw, the Arista and Gomez brothers chose to use the victim to try to reach the kidnapping target. Far from releasing him, they tortured him and threatened him with firearms to persuade him to collaborate with them in their criminal initiative.
The group’s idea was for the man to approach a business in Pompano Beach to lure the target. However, whoever was kidnapped was able to call the police and alert them of this situation. The criminals were detained and will now have to face a judicial process for the federal charges against them. After being detained, the brothers already appeared before the corresponding court, while Gomez still has to do so.
