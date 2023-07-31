The National Police and the Civil Guard arrested fourteen people for crimes of belonging to a criminal group, drug trafficking, money laundering, robbery with violence and intimidation, and against road safety. Among the seized material they found identifying elements of the Civil Guard, weapons and narcotics.

At the beginning of the year, the agents began the investigation of a criminal group in the neighborhood known as ‘El Rabal’ in the town of Villena, dedicated to obtaining and selling narcotics. In the first phase, they identified the gang’s way of acting, showing a clear hierarchical structure and coordination, with control mechanisms and internal discipline typical of organized crime. Each member had defined functions, such as group management, transportation, group protection, and safekeeping and custody of the drug.

The position of leader of the gang was held by a 34-year-old Spanish man, a resident of Villena, who served as leader of the criminal organization. His main role was to coordinate the supply of drugs to other criminal groups in Alicante, Albacete and Murcia, which involved up to four transports a day from Villena.

On June 7, investigators obtained information about a planned robbery in Albacete. The agents carried out an operational device with the support of the Prevention and Reaction Unit (UPR) of the Albacete National Police, to intercept the gang. During the intervention, identifying elements of the Civil Guard, police newspapers, a firearm, a bladed weapon and telecommunications devices were seized.

After the arrest of the group and its leader, seven searches were carried out at homes in the towns of Villena and Campo de Mirra, which led to the arrest of six more individuals. In total, there were ten men and two women, all of them Spanish between the ages of 22 and 58, the vast majority with a history of similar events. During the searches, they intercepted 1,175 euros in cash, telephone terminals, 244 marijuana plants, 2.5 kilograms of marijuana buds, 35 grams of cocaine, equipment for the preparation and distribution of the drug, 2 simulated pistols and 4 vehicles used by the police. band.

The detainees, who are charged with the crimes of belonging to a criminal group, drug trafficking, money laundering, robbery with violence and attempted intimidation and against road safety, along with the seized effects were made available to the Court of Instruction No. 3 of Villena.