The story of Summer Edwards has been around the world. An 18-year-old girl who thought she was pregnant and instead discovered something heartbreaking.

He wasn’t feeling well, one noted strange bulge in the belly. She was gaining weight and it had never happened to her before, so Summer Edwards thought about having a baby. She bought a pregnancy test, then another and another, but they were all negative.

I initially thought I had to pay attention to my diet, I had allowed myself some mistakes. But then I realized something was wrong, my mom thought I was pregnant and she convinced me but the test was negative. One day I was in the garden in a bikini and mum pointed out that my stomach was strangely round, so I decided to go to the doctor, who gave me some laxatives.

Those laxatives, however, were of no use and a few weeks later, he decided to go to hospital for gods more thorough checks. After an ultrasound and blood tests, doctors found her bladder was fuller than normal. She was placed in a catheter, but the next day her pain was more intense than usual.

I went to the bathroom and noticed blood in the bag. After a CT scan, they realized the bladder wasn’t as swollen as they thought. I had a large cyst on my ovaries, larger than 10cm and they had to remove it immediately. They talked about a very rare cell tumor called Sertoli-Leydig.

In the following days, the girl underwent surgery. Unfortunately, further tests have revealed that Summer has the gene Dicer1. It is a very rare gene that will lead her to be in the future susceptible to other “intruders”.

After the news broke, his relatives also underwent the same test and found out that they had the same gene. The story dates back to 2020 and today this young woman turned 22. The doctors offered her one preventive chemotherapy, but has decided not to accept because he wants to live his life to the fullest and enjoy it while he can. When the time comes, if ever a monster were to return in her life, then it will be time to undergo therapy.