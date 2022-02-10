Yesterday’s Political Itinerary ended with the following conclusion: “The worst, however, is that López’s tyranny is on the verge of collapse and the times to come will be the most dangerous; the times of the cornered beast”.

And yesterday morning, López Obrador confirmed that we are facing a “cornered president” due to his failures, mistakes, contradictions, due to the growing criticism of his administration and, above all, because of all of the above, he loses popularity and legitimacy.

And it is that only a cornered politician or public servant goes to extremes such as demanding one of his main critics – Carlos Loret – to reveal the amount and origin of his income.

And only a cornered president resorts to the irresponsibility of proposing the end of diplomatic relations with the Spanish Government and State, only to fabricate an external decoy capable of pulling the spotlight on the opposite side of his failures.

But let’s go in parts.

What does AMLO’s demand for revenge on Carlos Loret mean?

Simply and simply that we are witnessing the presidential revenge against one of his most effective critics, whom he will persecute tirelessly until his destruction is not achieved.

And it is not new to anyone that Obrador is the most spiteful and vindictive politician and public servant, and that, therefore, he will move heaven, sea and earth to quench his thirst for revenge.

For now, the Mexican president launched the provocation to Loret –as a question about the origin and amount of his income–, as a preliminary step to a montage that will seek the greatest possible discredit for the journalist.

Equal discredit -in the presidential logic-, to that caused to López by the revelation of the life of luxury of the eldest son of Palacio.

And that is the underlying issue, that the report on the house in Houston and the luxuries of the eldest son of the president have been, until today, the most powerful missile against the presidential image, in 38 months of management.

But the missile not only knocked Obrador’s popularity down but also left presidential legitimacy in rubble, based on the supposed moral superiority of honesty, honesty, poverty and mediocrity.

Indeed, today all of Mexico and a good part of the world know that the president, his progeny and his claque are not the same; everyone knows that they are worse and that AMLO’s is a failed government.

And the best proof is that, inevitably, “the cob is shelled” from the criticism of not a few of those who were once loyal, such as the ladies Carmen Aristegui and Amparo Casar; like Sergio Aguayo and like many others who little by little and silently abandon their “lopista” loyalty so as not to be dragged to the cliff where the president and his government will end up.

For this reason, a cornered president resorts to nonsense such as the threat of breaking diplomatic relations with Spain; to create an imaginable external enemy to shine a spotlight on; a foreign botarga that pretends to be the focus of all attention and that is capable of diverting the gaze as far as possible from the failed government of change.

However, what López Obrador does not know is that the decline in his popularity, his legitimacy and his collective deceit is already irreversible and that political laws, just like physical laws, are implacable.

Yes, we are living the beginning of the end of the peasant dream called the Fourth Transformation.

At the time