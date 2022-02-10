I recently saw a meme with the following phrase that made me very funny: “If you still don’t have an appointment this February 14, schedule one with a psychologist.” But will the date of February 14 be a good time to start a psychotherapeutic treatment? The truth is that all dates are a good time, and the interesting thing would be to discover why they go to ask for help at that time and not at another.

Personally, I like to fantasize about the fact that everyone should start a process of psychotherapy, and psychoanalytic psychotherapy. It is convenient to get used to the idea that this will not be a reality. Currently, as a society, we are already more familiar with the subject of psychotherapy. There are even those who say that psychotherapy should be part of the basic basket. The problem here is that many times, even when the basket is called “basic”, wages and salaries do not always fully cover it. Between the kilo of lemons, the kilo of avocados, the bag of eggs and the kilo of tortillas; the pack of cigarettes and the six… can go one or two days of salary of an average employee in Sinaloa, where we have, by the way, the lowest salaries paid in the country.

There is a reality, and that is that when we talk about the basic food basket, we refer to the most basic things that cannot be lacking in the home on a day-to-day basis, and it is assumed, then, that in order to make up the basic food basket, you have to prioritize, you have to have Present what things are really a necessity and what are not. To then include mental health in our basic basket, we must first make it a priority and that may have an impact on our lifestyle. We are willing?

Normally, when people go to psychotherapy it is because the situation they want to work on is already beyond them or is getting out of hand. When the crisis is difficult to overcome and the alternative solutions have been exhausted. It often happens that psychotherapy was one of the last options. Curiously, when you arrive in a state of crisis, sometimes a quick solution is demanded, however, it is not always possible, especially when it comes to problematic situations that have been gestating for many years.

Some resistances are put forward for psychotherapeutic work, such as money, time, distances from home to the office. We should review the order of our priorities. The truth is that starting a psychotherapeutic job is a personal job that sometimes damages narcissism, confronts us, challenges us, but in the end it offers us the possibility of seeing more clearly in the midst of the storm; the possibility of being accompanied.

I close with what I started. Perhaps not all people can go to psychotherapy, the truth is that there are many who do, and many others who seek ways to be more and more human every day. I am sure that these good deeds, like the circles of water that expand when a stone bursts into stillness, will bring these benefits to the people close to us, and thus, each one from their trench will do whatever it takes to build an environment where everyday is mental health.

“Good will win in the world, even if evil makes more noise.” Until next week.

#Session #Psychotherapy