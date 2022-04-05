The Federal Authority for Identity, Nationality, Customs and Ports Security announced the suspension of the issuance of the residence voucher for foreigners residing in the country, and its replacement with the Emirates ID card to prove residency.

It also announced the introduction of a new unified form that includes the issuance and renewal of residency and identity card services in one application, as of next Monday (April 11th).

The authority explained that the decision to cancel the voucher came in implementation of the decision of the Council of Ministers, to support the development of the services provided, to implement best practices, and to achieve flexibility that aims to reduce the steps associated with the process of issuing and renewing the residence to be accompanied by the identity card in a new unified form, which includes the issuance and renewal of the residence and identity card services in an application. One, instead of the previous individual requests, based on the improvement and development processes related to the customer journey, in order to embody the vision of the UAE to provide world-class and high-quality services enhanced by technology.

The authority indicated that the authority’s smart application allows obtaining the electronic copy of the identity card in support of the flexibility of use upon request, stressing that the new generation of the Emirates ID card issued to the foreigner residing in the country includes the details that were included in the residence voucher, which enhances the added value of the uses of the identity card. In proving the personal identity of individuals through the presence of personal and professional data, the issuer, and other readable data on the face of the card, and the implicit details enhanced through electronic link technologies.

Acting Director General of Residency and Foreigners Affairs, Major General Saeed Rakan Al Rashidi, said that the decision to stop issuing residency vouchers and adopt the Emirates ID card issued to a foreigner residing in the country to prove residency comes as an extension of the package of supportive decisions that seek to provide the best facilities to customers and raise the level of government services.

He pointed out that the previous form of the residence voucher will be available electronically only through the authority’s smart application, in a step aimed at enhancing transitional flexibility towards using the ID card as an alternative during this period.

He added that the authority has strengthened work with those concerned with the aviation sector to enable holders of valid residency, who are outside the country, to come to the country, as well as the case for visitors, in light of verifying that entry criteria are met by using the passport reader available at the platforms of companies operating in the air transport sector at airports. .

He stressed that the authority has developed all the necessary technical facilities to obtain the details of individuals’ residency through a printed form that can be applied for, stamped with the authority’s stamp, through individuals’ accounts using the authority’s application or through the smart services system, via the website www.icp.gov.ae, which allows printing a form Accommodation details in just three steps.

He added that the entry into force of the decision will stop the service of receiving and delivering the resident’s passport, which was previously assigned to the installation of the residence voucher sticker, which achieves a complete smart transformation of the authority’s residence services, which enhances the happiness of customers, and adds qualitative flexibility to the issuance and renewal processes.



Follow our latest local and sports news and the latest political and economic developments via Google news

