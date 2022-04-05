The pride and effort of the people from Lisbon, who for the first time in six years compete in the quarterfinals of the Champions League, their record since the final of 1990 against Milan de Sacchi, is commendable, but it did not come to complicate the tie for Liverpool on paper clearest. Without playing a magnificent match, rather a dressing task, especially in a second half in which they got carried away quite a bit, Jürgen Klopp’s team clearly won in the first round, played in a packed Da Luz, and must seal the ticket to the semifinals without major problems at Anfield. They lost but the eagles competed against an enemy who fights for everything and another very distant in the Portuguese league from Sporting and Porto.

Liverpool was not distracted from the start thinking that next Sunday half the League will be played at the Etihad against City and in the first period they imposed their law, that of a team that combines physicality, quality and punch perhaps like no other. It is true that his bravery allows him to concede chances, but he handles all the records. With the ball, much better than Benfica. And if the eagles flew, the backlash struck them dead.

benfica Vlachodimos, Gilberto, Otamendi, Vertonghen, Grimaldo, Weigl, Taarabt (Meité, min. 70), Rafa Silva, Everton (Yaremchuk, min. 85), Gonçalo Ramos (Joao Mario, min. 86) and Darwin Núñez. 3

Liverpool Alisson, Alexander-Arnold (Joe Gómez, min. 89), Konaté, Van Dijk, Robertson, Fabinho, Thiago (Henderson, min. 61), Keita (Milner, min. 89), Mané (Firmino, min. 61), Salah (Diogo Jota, min. 61), Luis Diaz. Goals:

0-1: min. 17, Konate. 0-2: min. 34, Mane. 1-2: min. 49, Darwin Nunez. 1-3: min. 87, Luis Diaz.

Referee:

Gil Manzano (Spain). He showed a yellow to Thiago and Taarabt.

Incidents:

First leg of the Champions League quarterfinals, played in Da Luz.

There is always a lot of talk about Mané and Salah, but be careful with the ‘reds’ full-backs, extraordinary especially in attack. From his boots were born the two goals with which Klopp’s team resolved half a tie in the first half. First, Robertson gave Konaté a candy in a corner kick, and in the second Alexander-Arnold invented a brilliant pass to Colombian Luis Díaz that ended in Mané’s 0-2.

The British did stop after the break, which allowed the Lisbon team to grow, who soon closed the gap after a pass from Rafa Silva, an error in Konaté’s clearance and the mettled definition of the Uruguayan Darwin Núñez, a former Almería player capable of Sign already 28 goals this course. They were even able to equalize soon after, but Allison aborted Everton’s shot. Annoyed, Klopp withdrew Thiago, Salah and Mané in one stroke. The problem, above all, was that the midfield had disappeared. The best thing for the ‘reds’ is that Benfica slowed down, broken by the enormous effort. And in a final blow, the Colombian Díaz took advantage of it.