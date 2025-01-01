01/01/2025



Updated at 12:44 p.m.























The Talgo Avril trains that usually cover rail services in Spain are not running this January 1 due to “a computer incident.” Renfe has communicated through its official channels that it is reporting the impact and “relocating” all travelers, although it is unknown how many there may be.

«Renfe is relocating all travelers to other compositions to guarantee their mobility. Passengers are being informed of all changes that affect their trip,” the railway operator explained through social networks.

[En ampliación]