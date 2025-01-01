Some 170,000 people in the Community of Madrid will begin to collect the aid corresponding to the 2024 thermal social bonus in the coming months. At its last meeting, the Governing Council approved allocating 45.2 million euros allocated by the central administration to subsidize the corresponding payments. The amount of the payments will depend on the degree of vulnerability of the applicant and the climatic zone, with a minimum amount of 40 euros.

The amount of the thermal social bonus is made in a single payment. The transfers are made in batches, once the regional Executive has the files of the beneficiaries, among whom are large families, single parents, women victims of violence, people with disabilities, people in a situation of dependency or those with few economic resources. The procedure begins after the publication of the Order in the Official State Gazette (BOCM), which will be published in the coming days. From the Community of Madrid they have a maximum period of six months to process the aid and execute the payment.

The amount of the aid will depend on the degree of vulnerability of the applicant and the climatic zone in which the home in which the recipient is registered is located. At least, they will receive 40 euros. The benefit will be received by all consumers who also receive the social electricity bonus on December 31 of the previous year. To speed up payment, the Community of Madrid has already approved a law to speed up its processing so that the money reaches families sooner. The regulations provide legal coverage for the communication of the reference marketing companies of the personal data of the recipients of this subsidy, which allows time to be reduced.

The thermal social bonus is a direct benefit that was created in 2018 to complement the electric social bonus for those people considered vulnerable. The amount is intended to cover the cost of using heating, hot water or using the kitchen. In the case of those consumers who are severely vulnerable, have few resources or are at risk of social exclusion, the aid increases up to 60% with respect to the amount assigned to their climatic zone. The objective is to alleviate energy poverty in vulnerable consumers. Since it was launched 550,000 aids have been processed in Madrid.

All the people who receive the electric social bonus They will also be beneficiaries of the thermal social bonus directly without having to make any application. The budget allocation is provided by the central administration and the autonomous communities are responsible for managing this aid, identifying the beneficiaries, as well as regulating the procedure for its execution.