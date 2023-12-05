The circulation of trains on the Renfe Cercanías network is closed to traffic in both directions due to the exit of the track from a convoy from Villalba at the entrance to the Atocha station in Madrid, sources have informed Europa Press. of the railway company.

Specifically, the service on Lines C-1, C-2. C-7, C-8 and C-10 have not been provided since shortly before 2:48 p.m. between Atocha and Recoletos in both directions.

A Cercanías train from Villalba has left the track at the entrance to Atocha, which has forced the interruption of rail traffic on the section between Atocha and Recoletos. In the incident, a couple of people suffered minor bruises, according to Renfe.

In this way, Cercanías travelers are being directed towards the trains that circulate through the Sol tunnel, to Nuevos Ministerios, while an alternative transport plan is being managed for the affected Medium and Long Distance services.

Renfe has activated the protocols and for the evacuation of train passengers there is the collaboration of teams from different Civil Protection bodies.