The vice president of the regional government, Isabel Franco, and the spokeswoman for the Executive, Valle Miguélez, at the press conference this Thursday. / Nacho Garcia / AGM

The Government Council of the Region of Murcia approved this Thursday the decree that will allow subsidies worth almost 7 million euros to be distributed among the municipalities, coming in its entirety from the Ministry of Equality, to promote co-responsibility in household chores and facilitate reconciling work and professional life.

The Vice President of the Community and Minister of Women, Equality, LGTBI, Families and Social Policy, Isabel Franco, reported this Thursday on the decree, which includes an information campaign among families, who will have access to a digital test in which they will be various questions about the domestic sphere (are there onions in the fridge? what size shoe does your child wear?) to make the population aware of the need to defeminize household chores.

One of the objectives of the plan is to create employment among women over 45 years of age, especially in the care of minors up to 16 years of age, as well as in other areas such as leisure and free time, or early childhood education.

However, Franco did not specify how many jobs could be created, leaving it in the hands of the municipalities, since he complains that the lack of specificity from the Ministry prevented them from drawing up an ambitious plan in collaboration with the unions and the Employment and Training Service (SEF). ). «This plan came through a two-sided sheet of paper that Equality sent us. Eight months later, under pressure from the autonomous communities, Irene Montero was forced to summon us,” lamented the Minister for Women, Equality, LGTBI, Families and Social Policy.

The initiative includes training plans for men in matters of co-responsibility and care. Likewise, an intense communication campaign will be carried out, with billboards.