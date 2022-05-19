The London Metropolitan Police announced Thursday that has finished his

investigation into the parties organized at the British Government headquarters in Downing Street and in public offices during the pandemic, issuing another 20 fines.

Scotland Yard indicated that, in total, the police investigation that began last January has resulted in 126 fines related to the scandal known as “Partygate”, in which officials and members of the Executive participated in social gatherings in contravention of the restrictions in force, which limited interaction.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, his wife Carrie and Finance Minister Rishi Sunak were among those fined by the Met. Of the total sanctioned, 53 are men and 73 women, according to the Police, who pointed out that some people have received more than one sanction.

Downing Street has not indicated to date if Johnson would have received another sanction for his alleged participation in any other social gathering during the confinements.

In the case of the prime minister, Johnson had previously indicated that he did not believe that having celebrated his 56th birthday – in a “surprise” meeting organized by his wife – in his office was a violation of coronavirus regulations, although he “humbly accepted” that he had indeed broken them.

The conclusion of the so-called “Operation Hillman” paves the way for the publication of the other parallel investigation carried out by senior official Sue Gray, who had warned that she would wait for the conclusion of the police investigation to release her full report on the acts.

In this sense, according to the BBC, the publication of that document could take place next week.

