A huge tragedy has turned the life of a family upside down and thrown the community of Montesilvano, in the Pescara area, into despair. Pamela Valerio, a 43-year-old woman, loving wife and mother of 6 children, passed away in Pescara hospital after a few days of agony. She had fallen ill while she was at her daughter's school interviews.

The communities of Montesilvano And City of Sant'Angelo, small towns near Pescara, in Abruzzo, are in shock over the death of a young woman and mother aged just 43, who passed away yesterday after around 10 days spent in agony in hospital. Her name was Pamela Valerio.

Last March 12th he was at the Verzella primary school in Città Sant'Angelo to meet the teachers of one of his 6 children. During the interviews she began to feel unwell and collapsed in the throes of a illness. The woman lost consciousness and, after being rescued, she was urgently transported to Pescara hospital.

Cardiac arrestthis was the cause of Pamela's collapse, and in the following days she remained hospitalized in the department resuscitation to struggle between life and death. The tragic epilogue arrived two days ago, Wednesdaywhen the doctors declared his death and communicated the news to his family.

Pamela and her family. Photo credit: Pamela Valerio – Facebook

The young mother leaves in absolute pain and with a void in her heart that is impossible to fill husband Corrado and theirs six childrenSamuele, Agnese, Elia, Lorenzo, Cesare and Maddalena, the latter just a year and a half old.

As reported by the Abruzzo newspaper The centerboth Pamela previously and her family have now consented to the explant and the organ donation, which will help other people live. The funeral it will be celebrated this afternoon, at 3:00 pm, at the Pala Dean Martin in Montesilvano. The young woman's body will then be transferred and buried at cemetery of Città Sant'Angelo.