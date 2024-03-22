Swiss Foreign Minister Cassis allowed the postponement of the peace conference on Ukraine

Switzerland allows the peace conference on Ukraine to be postponed until the summer. About it stated Swiss Foreign Minister Ignazio Cassis in a commentary to RTS.

Cassis spoke about the process of preparing a peace conference for Ukraine during a press conference following a tour of East Africa. According to him, the country is considering postponing the meeting until the summer, as it is currently working on all possible formats.

“We are now in this intermediate phase, which we call research,” said the head of the Swiss Foreign Ministry. He allowed two conferences to be held to prepare two parallel settlement formats. The diplomat emphasized that the department intends to decide on deadlines and formats by mid-April.

Earlier, the Swiss Foreign Ministry stated in response to a request from Lenta.ru that it welcomes any peace initiatives in Ukraine. The department emphasized that the purpose of the conference is to launch the process of achieving a “common understanding of the world” in Ukraine.