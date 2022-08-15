EA Sports and Marvel Entertainment today announced the birth of a collaboration to bring the heroes of football back to the field in Fifa 23 Ultimate Team. This union of intent will erase the boundaries between comics and football fandom and the legendary Marvel artists. The Fifa 23 Heroes will be illustrated inspired by the company’s superheroes to celebrate the most exciting moments of their careers.

We leave you to the press release and some illustrations reminding you that Fifa 23 is expected on Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Stadia, PC, PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X | S for 30 September 2022.

REDWOOD CITY, California. – August 15, 2022 – Today, Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ: EA) and Marvel Entertainment announced a collaboration to bring a new cast of FIFA Ultimate Team ™ (FUT) Heroes into EA SPORTS ™ FIFA 23, revisited and inspired by the Marvel Comics. This collaboration between two of the biggest entertainment brands in the world will bring some of the fan-favorite characters to the game and celebrate their status as cult heroes alongside the amazing Marvel artists. To celebrate their memorable careers for their club and national team, every FUT FIFA World Cup ™ Hero will receive a special illustrated FUT card at the launch of the World Cup ™ game mode, while the basic versions of the FUT Heroes will be available as soon as the launch of FIFA 23.

The collaboration will include other special items related to fan favorite heroes, immortalized as heroes at Marvel, including cheering items, kits, balls and more *. Fans will also be able to get their hands on an upcoming Marvel Heroes online comic along with the biographies written by Marvel, in limited physical quantities that will be made available at a later date.

More information on both in-game items and comic availability will be made available later.

Players who pre-order EA SPORTS FIFA 23 Ultimate Edition by August 21 will also receive a limited-time FIFA World Cup ™ Hero item, along with a variety of other in-game benefits. **

For 30 years, EA SPORTS has been producing the FIFA franchise, which offers unparalleled authenticity, allowing players to take the helm of the biggest leagues, clubs and players in the world of football, all with cutting-edge gameplay and realism. .

In July 2022, Electronic Arts announced the details of EA SPORTS FIFA 23, available worldwide from September 30, which will contain updates on the innovative HyperMotion2 next-gen gaming technology that elevates every moment on the pitch and much more. With 300 individual licensed partners, giving players access to more than 19,000 athletes across 700 teams, 100 stadiums and over 30 leagues around the world, FIFA 23 is the place to play in iconic competitions like UEFA Champions League, UEFA Europa League, UEFA Europa Conference League, Premier League, Bundesliga, LaLiga Santander, CONMEBOL Libertadores and CONMEBOL Sudamericana.