They investigate the case of a Colombian who died in strange circumstances in Spain

The authorities in Spain investigate the case of a Colombian who died in strange circumstances in the municipality of Azuqueca de Henares, in the Spanish province of Guadalajara.

Is about Fabio Nelson Guerrero Martineza 40-year-old Colombian who had arrived in the European country six months ago in search of better job and economic opportunities and to fulfill his dream of settling in the old continent.

According to the report of the authorities and Guerrero’s relatives, the man would have fallen from the third floor of a building.

The events occurred around 10 in the morning on Thursday, August 11, and, according to the Spanish authorities, Guerrero died while being treated by medical services.

His family told ‘W Radio’ that they tried to contact Fabio Guerrero’s cell phone and it was then that the Spanish Judicial Police answered them.

The investigators, according to the family, affirmed that their case is “under summary secrecy” and that only if they are present in Spain can they receive details about the investigation.

For now, some versions suggest that it could be a case of homicide.

His relatives also point out that the Colombian Consulate in Madrid has also not given more details about the case and has indicated that they must wait for the investigations to advance.

While the judicial process progresses, Guerrero’s family asked the Colombian authorities and citizens for support to be able to repatriate the man’s body to the country and advance the funeral.

INTERNATIONAL WRITING

