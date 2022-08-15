Monday, August 15, 2022
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

They investigate the case of a Colombian who died in strange circumstances in Spain

by admin_l6ma5gus
August 15, 2022
in World
0


close

Spain flag

Spain flag

Spanish flag

Fabio Nelson Guerrero fell from a third floor. His family talks about a murder.

The authorities in Spain investigate the case of a Colombian who died in strange circumstances in the municipality of Azuqueca de Henares, in the Spanish province of Guadalajara.

Is about Fabio Nelson Guerrero Martineza 40-year-old Colombian who had arrived in the European country six months ago in search of better job and economic opportunities and to fulfill his dream of settling in the old continent.

(You may be interested in: One dead and 40 injured after falling from the stage at a music festival in Spain)

According to the report of the authorities and Guerrero’s relatives, the man would have fallen from the third floor of a building.

See also  Feijóo sets Andalusia as the "first stage" for change in Spain

The events occurred around 10 in the morning on Thursday, August 11, and, according to the Spanish authorities, Guerrero died while being treated by medical services.

(You can read: They throw the corpse of a man into the street to give a macabre warning)

His family told ‘W Radio’ that they tried to contact Fabio Guerrero’s cell phone and it was then that the Spanish Judicial Police answered them.

The investigators, according to the family, affirmed that their case is “under summary secrecy” and that only if they are present in Spain can they receive details about the investigation.

Spain

The Colombian had arrived in Spain six months ago.

For now, some versions suggest that it could be a case of homicide.

His relatives also point out that the Colombian Consulate in Madrid has also not given more details about the case and has indicated that they must wait for the investigations to advance.

(Also: Thinking of migrating? These are the cheapest cities to live in Europe)

While the judicial process progresses, Guerrero’s family asked the Colombian authorities and citizens for support to be able to repatriate the man’s body to the country and advance the funeral.

See also  Alieke works remotely in Spain: 'Boss in the Netherlands thinks it's fine'

INTERNATIONAL WRITING

More news

Iran denies responsibility for attack on Rushdie and blames it itself

After another US visit, China resumes military exercises in Taiwan

Rights restrictions mark first year of Taliban return to Afghanistan

weather app logo

DOWNLOAD THE WEATHER APP

Personalize, discover and inform yourself.

keep going down
to find more content

you arrived at content limit of the month

Enjoy the content to the fullest DIGITAL TIME unlimited. Sign up now!

* COP $900 / month for the first two months

We know that you like to always be informed.

Create an account and you can enjoy:

  • Access to newsletters with the best current news.
  • Comment the news that interests you.
  • Save your favorite items.

Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.

#investigate #case #Colombian #died #strange #circumstances #Spain

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post

Postepay and scams: here are the fake empty account messages

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Recommended

No Result
View All Result

© 2022 JNews - Premium WordPress news & magazine theme by Jegtheme.