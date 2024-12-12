He coffee It has the ability to offer a unique experience and its consumption is also associated with benefits and that is why it is such a popular and appreciated drink. Many use its stimulating values ​​to have a shot of energy and activate themselves in the morning or after a meal and others simply enjoy it for its taste, flavor or aroma. Furthermore, it is undeniable that it also has a lot of culture and its consumption is very deep-rooted.

Furthermore, coffee has multiple versions, either by the ingredient base, its accompaniments with milk or, especially, the machine with which it is prepared. Indeed, the coffee maker has a significant impact on the flavor and characteristics of the drink and for this reason you have to pay close attention to these kitchen utensils and, whether they have capsules or filters, manual loading or Italian, you have to have them well care so that they give their best result.

Now, Max Pages, a very popular industry expert in TikTok for its content in @cafemaxpag.esnow wanted to explain in a video if it is safe to use aluminum Italian coffee makers or if “it could be dangerous” for health and has also responded to whether the flavor of the coffee changes depending on whether it is made with a stainless steel coffee maker or aluminum.

«A more than enough signal»

«Without getting into fields that are outside my competence, ingesting aluminum It’s not a very good idea“, he begins the video, emphasizing, first of all, that this can happen if the coffee maker being used is not in good condition “and has lost the internal protection layer.” Thus, as he explains, the black remains that may be inside the upper coffee tank are aluminum oxide, which “does not have to be bad, nor good.”









For all this, he points out that if it is noticed that the utensil is not in good condition or especially “if when passing the finger we notice a gray powder» or is matte in color, «it will be a more than enough signal to replace it immediately. Max emphasizes that if the coffee maker is in good condition, its use is “completely safe” as long as it is well cared for and maintained.

As for stainless steel, the expert highlights that this material “does not react with food or liquids, even under high temperature conditions.” Furthermore, it emphasizes that this “is a material that requires practically no maintenance”, which is why it converts this option into “very interesting».

«In both cases you should always use a quality coffee with medium roasts to not affect your health with carbonized coffee,” he says in the final stretch of his video. Max has received several comments, especially from users asking about the maintenance of the coffee makers. The expert advises them to rinse the machine immediately after serving the coffee and then “look for a brush that allows you to reach that area” and wash the tank.