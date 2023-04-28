The Abu Dhabi Court for Family and Civil and Administrative Claims ruled that a man must pay a sum of 46,500 dirhams to a law firm, the rest of the fees for 6 cases in which the firm represented the defendant.

In the details, a law firm filed a lawsuit against a former client, in which it demanded that he pay an amount of 46 thousand and 500 dirhams, and an amount of 5 thousand dirhams value-added tax on the total amount as well as obligating him to pay fees and expenses and in return for attorney’s fees, indicating that according to a lawyer’s fees agreement concluded between them, a lawyer The office, as required by this agreement and the principles of its profession, represented the defendant in 6 cases for a fee of 100 thousand dirhams, and the defendant initiated the payment of 53 thousand and 500 dirhams and failed to pay the rest of the agreed fees in addition to 5 thousand dirhams of value added tax, while the defendant submitted An answer memorandum in which he argued that the case may not be heard due to the precedent for its decision under the execution order, and the inadmissibility of the case to file it prematurely and as a precaution to refer the case for investigation and interrogation of the plaintiff lawyer.

For its part, the court refused to argue that the case may not be heard due to the precedent of the dismissal, noting that the defendant did not prove that the checks subject to execution are related to the present case or because of it. 100 thousand dirhams to be paid in advance, of which 5 thousand dirhams are paid, and the rest in monthly installments of 3 thousand dirhams until full payment, provided that any payments are made in the event that it is possible to do so, and it is not necessary to adhere to the monthly installment and as soon as the lawsuits, cases, or work agreed upon are completed by consent or judiciary The first party deserves its full fees, and it is proven from the judgments submitted by the plaintiff office that the work of representing the defendant in the agreed cases and lawsuits has been completed, and then the payment is based on no basis of fact or law.

The court confirmed that what is proven from the papers is that the plaintiff’s office agreed with the defendant under a lawyer’s fees agreement for the amount of 100 thousand dirhams, and the defendant initiated the payment of 53 thousand and 500 dirhams and failed to pay the rest of the agreed fees, so that the fees due to the plaintiff office are an amount of 46 thousand And 500 dirhams, while the court rejected the plaintiff’s request for an amount of 5 thousand dirhams value-added tax, as he did not submit a certificate stating that he was registered in the value-added tax system with the concerned authorities, and the court ruled obliging the defendant to pay the plaintiff’s office an amount of 46 thousand and 500 dirhams as attorney’s fees, and obliging the plaintiff He was charged with fees and expenses, and other requests were rejected.