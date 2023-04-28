A 50-year-old woman from Brugherio was driving the car: the very violent impact left the 11-year-old boy no way out

A sudden tragedy shook the city of Monza yesterday. At around 16:30 in the afternoon, a car driven by a 50-year-old woman hit a 11 year old child of Chinese origins. Rescuers arrived at the scene immediately, but the child died shortly after his arrival at the hospital.

Another road accident that cost the life of a minor. A few days have passed since the tragic episode that took place in Casalnuovo of Naplesin which a 6-year-old girl lost her life.

Little Aurora was with her mother and to a friend of the latter, in a deserted parking lot. The 33-year-old woman told her daughter and the man to get out of the car because she wanted to try driving.

Probably by mistake, the woman then entered the reverse gear and, sprinting, he overwhelmed the girl and the 48-year-old who were behind. The man sustained only minor injuries, while for the little one there was nothing to do and died within moments. Now the 33-year-old is under investigation for manslaughter.

Unfortunately, the same fate also befell an 11-year-old boy who was hit by a car yesterday afternoon in Monza.

Nothing to do for the 11 year old

Credit: MONZA TODAY

As mentioned, the episode occurred around 16:30 in the afternoon yesterday in Monza, at number 185 in via Buonarroti.

A Mini Country Man driven by a 50 year old woman resident in Brugherio would have overwhelmed the little one who was crossing the road at a fairly high speed.

The impact was very violent and the conditions of the child, of Chinese originsimmediately appeared very serious.

The witnesses immediately alerted the emergency services, who arrived on the scene aboard an ambulance and also a air ambulance.

Immediate transport of the 11 year old at the San Gerardo hospital of Monza, but shortly after his arrival he died forever.

It is not clear whether the child was at the time of the accident alone or accompanied.

The woman behind the wheel of the car is now being investigated for manslaughter and the forces of order carried out all the findings of the case to ascertain the dynamics of the accident.