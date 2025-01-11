It took its toll, but the government of Saudi Arabia has already achieved complete happiness. Start amortizing your million-dollar investment. Let no one be fooled, both economically and socially, that Barça and Real Madrid playing in the Super Cup final is the ideal scenario for those who pay more than 30 million per edition for the tournament to be played in their homeland. And, after the last two finals in Riyadh, Yida will host the third consecutive decisive classic. A duel with open wounds and guaranteed consequences, on and off the field of play. A party with many edges.

Florentino and Laporta

A morbid encounter marked by the Olmo case

If the classic in the green promises strong emotions, what can we say about the one that will take place in the box. With the Olmo case still hot, with clubs like Espanyol, Las Palmas, Athletic and a few others crying out loud about the CSD’s decision, Real Madrid continues without saying a word. Not even Ancelotti, who bit his tongue after beating Mallorca. “I think, but I don’t want to talk,” he concluded. Furthermore, Laporta’s behavior in the match against Athletic, between slashing his sleeve and insults, continues to sting in the RFEF, which adds a little more tension to the duel.

The meeting between the two presidents will have an aperitif this Saturday, at a reception by the Yida consul to the clubs. There it is expected that Florentino and Laporta will see each other for the first time since the CSD decision. Morbidity is assured.

Mbappé’s aim

More than one goal per game against Barça

A duel between Barça and Madrid is rich in spotlights. And there is no single right path. In this case, they all lead to Yida, not Rome. And one of them is undoubtedly the one named after Kylian Mbappé. Dressed in white, he has only faced Barça once, last October, and he was not very good. The VAR also annulled two goals for offside. But the Frenchman has taken a leap forward since then and is becoming more and more comfortable in Ancelotti’s system.

A positive dynamic seasoned with his numbers when he faces the Barça team, who endorse him. In total, he has scored six goals in five games despite not scoring in the aforementioned league classic. With PSG he became a nightmare for the Barça team, which he eliminated twice from the Champions League, scoring six goals in those two qualifying rounds – four games. One more problem for Flick.

Lamine Yamal’s ‘first’

From the Euro Cup to the Super Cup

Lamine Yamal’s record as a Barça player includes a League win, the one he achieved with Xavi. But the young Barça talent only participated in 7 minutes in that tournament. This Super Cup, in which he scored a goal already in the semi-final, could become his first great victory with the Barça shirt, a team of which he is already the undisputed leader at 17 years old.

You can say that last summer he grew up. But he did it with the Spanish team, becoming European champion in Germany, where he was chosen as the best young player of the tournament and was part of the best eleven. This Sunday, against Madrid, he wants to finish growing up with his Barça.

Always Vinícius

The other controversy

The Brazilian always deserves a separate chapter. On the field, he was not a factor against Mallorca but he is a specialist in finals. He has played 12 times for Madrid since 2018 and his legacy is already more than notable. Eight goals and six assists. Figures only suitable for chosen ones. Without a doubt, he is another great threat for a Barça team that has also scored four goals in three Super Cup matches, including last year’s hat-trick in the final.

Without the ball, Vinícius also monopolizes the spotlight. His clash with Maffeo in the semifinal led to a horrendous brawl at the end of the match. And, in the offices, the benevolence of Competition allowed him to compete in the Super Cup. Barça considered his sanction very light after being sent off at Mestalla. So Olmo’s will not be the only controversial presence in the grand final.





