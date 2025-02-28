Judge Guillermo Ortega of the Contentious Electoral Court (TCE) sanctioned the vice president, Verónica Abad, with the suspension of her political rights for two damages, so that, practically, she would take her out of the second magistracy, since she will not be able to assume any public office … For the time of the sanction, and the period for which vice president was elected concludes on May 24. The sentence that is first instance can be appealed (appealed).

The judge hosted a complaint against Abad for political violence raised by the Minister of Foreign Affairs and Human Mobility, Gabriela Sommerfeld. The complaint argues that the vice president would have made derogatory comments in order to damage Sommerfeld’s reputation and hinder her work in the international arena. The file states that Abad would have resorted to gender stereotypes to undermine the image of the minister. That fault is contemplated in article 279 of the Code of Democracy. The sanction against ABAD includes a fine of 30 unified basic salaries; That is, 14,100 dollars, and the obligation to offer public apologies in a national newspaper, at its cost, within 30 days from the execution of the sentence.

For the Government, Vice President Abad is in temporary absence because she has not assumed the commission of economic counselor at the Turkey Embassy that Noboa gave her last December, since she decided to stay in the country; For this reason, the president commissioned the vice presidency to the Secretary of the Public Administration, Cynthia Gellibert, and is the one who has replaced him in power while he campaigned for re -election.

The differences between Noboa and Abad are public since before they assumed the first magistrates, in November 2023, and has remained a issue of permanent national debate, with dramatic episodes such as when Abad has tried to enter his office and personnel of the public force have blocked access to the building. It is a matter of state because she is the official that replaces the president in case of temporary or definitive absence. As Noboa seeks the re -election to campaign, he must ask for a license and commission the presidency, but in the first round he appointed a new vice president and then the first magistracy. It will happen again for the second round before the election planned for April 13, because it has to proselytize.

To confirm the sanction for abad and she must leave officethe political scenario is not easy either because as the constitutionalist explains the exit of the vice president would have to be known and declared by the Plenary of the National Assembly (Congress) where the opposition has the majority; And to replace Abad Noboa, he would have to send a list for the assembly to choose the nine seconder.