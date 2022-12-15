An agent of the Civil Guard, Paola BC and 42 years old, has shot to death early this morning her two daughters, aged 9 and 11, in a house in the barracks of the Quintanar del Armed Institute. King (Basin). Moments later, the official, with the same weapon, has taken her life.

According to sources of the investigation, the agent was in the process of separating from the father of the girls, so it is considered that the motive for the double murder was a kind of revenge against her partner. However, according to these same sources, the guard had not presented “abnormal behavior” in recent days and there are no recent casualties for psychological reasons.

The events took place around 7 in the morning, as confirmed by sources from Emergencies 112. The victim’s own companions, upon hearing the detonations, went to the house of the official barracks pavilion, where they found the three lifeless bodies . An emergency doctor from 112 and an emergency ambulance have traveled to the barracks, where the mother and the two minors usually resided, but they have only been able to confirm the death of the three.

Research



Units of the Organic Unit of the Judicial Police of the Cuenca Civil Guard Command have traveled to the barracks to take charge of the investigation of this event that has shocked this small town of just over 7,500 inhabitants in Cuenca.

Eleven guards, a corporal and a sergeant are stationed in Quintanar. Most of them live, together with their families, in the barracks at number 47 of the Villagarcía del Llano Highway, where the murders and suicides have taken place.