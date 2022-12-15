Last Monday, Governor Rubén Rocha Moya reported in his weekly conference that his government is working with the TELETON Foundation to seek to exceed the goal of $387 million 733 thousand 461 pesos for this year 2022; The collection will be taking place until December 17. It is very important for our children to achieve this goal, since if they do, two help centers will be installed in Sinaloa for infants with disabilities and for our little ones with autism.

The governor of Sinaloa stressed that “there will be two centers in Mazatlán, and also reinforce those already in Culiacán.” Dr. Rocha Moya pointed out that this is part of the hallmark of his administration, where he works mainly in humanist and social work “here, the great importance for the treatment of girls and boys with a disability or autism is first that they are treated by specialists who are here and that they will have to have a job in the social environment where the center is located, they will visit communities, they will give talks in addition to the individual treatment of each patient”

Governor Rocha Moya, accompanied by his Secretary General of Government Enrique Inzunza and other members of his cabinet, invited all Sinaloans to show solidarity with this noble cause in favor of our children so that together we all reach this goal of the TELETON and the construction of these two centers to support these little warriors who, with their example of life, show us that age is not an impediment to being brave and empathetic with others.

The means of donation for the TELETON Sinaloa collection can be made at any branch, ATM, application, CoDi or Citibanamex transfer, or to the account 321 9999 or via the telmex line charged to your telephone bill by dialing asterisk 9999; sending an SMS to 9999 from your Telcel plan with the amount of your donation, entering the page www.teleton.org, in pharmacies of Savings, Telecom and Soriana, with any bank card calling 800 719 9999 and even in any Teletón Boat.

It is very nice to help, we all feel very good when we support and what better than a cause as noble as supporting our bravest children. The humanist stamp has been the most important work of this first year of government and both the president of the DIF Eneida Rocha and the state governor Rubén Rocha Moya himself have stressed that this will continue to be the priority of this government.

United government and citizens investing in defending and supporting our children is undoubtedly the most profitable investment to achieve our best future. On the contrary, leaving our little ones alone would be very sad and, in the long run, much more expensive to recover. Remember that even if your home or family does not have children with autism or a disability, your donation can also serve to educate your own children, instilling in them the value of generosity. Together we can build a more supportive society, and let us not forget that solidarity is a solid foundation for building the peace with which we all want and deserve to live.