The Court maintains that the investigating court did not duly justify the telephone interventions
The Provincial Court has acquitted a civil guard in an active reserve situation who was accused of collaborating with a network of cocaine traffickers deployed in Murcia and its districts. The court, in a recent resolution, declares the “clamorous nullity” of the telephone interventions that gave rise to the operation in which
