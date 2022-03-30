At the end of the year 2021, Sharjah Airport won the award for the best airport in providing distinguished service to customers in the Middle East within the category of airports with a capacity of 5 to 15 million passengers annually.

It also received international recognition for the “Voice of the Customer” award, the initiative launched by the Airports Council International and sponsored by Amadeus, a leading technology solutions company in the regional and international travel sector, with the aim of enhancing communication with travelers to provide various facilities that comply with the highest standards to improve the services provided.

The Chairman of Sharjah Airport Authority, Ali Salem Al Midfa, said this exceptional achievement is the result of the efforts of many initiatives and projects that were launched during the Covid 19 pandemic, which in turn contributed to strengthening Sharjah Airport’s leadership in providing better and optimal services to customers and travelers, and reflects indicators of the airport’s ability to deal with exceptional circumstances that The work environment and response to rapid changes may face, which is in line with our vision of being among the top 5 regional airports in providing a distinguished travel experience and pioneering services for travelers, and enhancing the position of the Emirate of Sharjah on the global travel map as an ideal destination for travelers.

He stressed the keenness of Sharjah Airport to continue its commitment to providing all necessary procedures and measures to provide a pioneering travel experience for travelers by enhancing the level of services in line with the authority’s vision of providing integrated services and a distinctive and safe travel experience.

The airport’s winning of the award for the best in the Middle East in customer service came as part of its participation in the Airport Services Quality Program sponsored by Airports Council International for the year 2021, which numbered 253 airports around the world, including 9 airports in the Middle East, according to the results of the survey collected from more than 370,000 A questionnaire.

For his part, Director General of Airports Council International for Asia and the Pacific, Stefano Baronchi, said: “We commend the dedication and commitment of Sharjah Airport in ensuring the excellence of services provided to passengers and continuing to improve their quality and efficiency despite the great challenges caused by the pandemic, and we congratulate the airport for its speed in keeping pace with emerging requirements, which reflects its flexibility and proactive approach. And its prestigious position in the ranks of the best airports in the Middle East.

The airport also received international recognition for the “Voice of the Customer” award in culmination of its commitment to provide distinguished services to customers of a high level of quality aimed at meeting their aspirations despite the challenges and exceptional circumstances imposed by the epidemic at the global level and the resulting repercussions at various levels, as this is in line with the directions of Sharjah Airport Authority in enhancing the airport’s competitiveness and achieving a pioneering model in customer satisfaction and happiness.



