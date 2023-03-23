The beginning of a training course
- Hours before the start of the month of Ramadan, the Egyptian Ministry of Agriculture announced the organization of a training course on breeding oyster mushrooms using agricultural waste, and the uses of this mushroom as food in different cooking methods because of its high nutritional value and good protein.
- The Ministry explained that the course, which witnessed a large turnout of citizens wishing to benefit, was held in Nubariya in Buhaira Governorate, north of Cairo, stressing that this comes within the framework of raising awareness of the concept of food security and alternative solutions for abundance and availability in light of the difficult stage the world is going through.
important food
- Head of the Waste Unit at the Regional Center for Food and Feed at the Ministry of Agriculture, Dr. Adel Bakr, told Sky News Arabia that mushrooms represent an important food that is full of minerals and protein needed for the human body, and it is in the middle between plant and animal protein, and therefore it can be relied upon as meals. Help in exchange with meat and vegetable protein and not as a substitute for them, because it is not healthy for the human body to depend on one type of protein.
- He stressed that the awareness plan for mushroom breeding has been implemented so far in several governorates and will continue until the plan includes all governorates of the Republic.
How is mushroom farming done?
- Mushroom seeds are prepared with certain organic compounds in the center and some specialized agricultural companies, and those who wish can obtain them easily.
- Mushrooms are raised on agricultural waste and fodder, which achieves optimal utilization of these waste and preserves the environment.
- Mushrooms can be raised on kitchen shelves or in any space in the house, as they do not need light, fertilizers, or pesticides, and only need to moisten the agricultural waste with water.
- Agricultural wastes are first pasteurized with boiling water, then dried, mushrooms are placed on them and closed in bags for a week. After the fungus grows, the bags are opened and moistened with water.
- Mushrooms mature in a period of two months, and each kilo of mushroom seeds yields 5 kilos of mature crop.
- Mushrooms can be raised to be used as personal food or as a commercial project, as a kilo of fresh mushrooms exceeds 50 pounds.
- Mushrooms are used in many meals, such as chicken with mushrooms and pizza with mushrooms, and the foods that are included in it are the most expensive.
- Egypt has not yet produced enough mushrooms for its consumption and is imported from abroad. The goal is to achieve self-sufficiency and export as well.
#cheap #food #alternative. #Egyptian #plan #expand #cultivation #mushrooms
Leave a Reply