“Invincible Love”, the successful production of Las Estrellas, is ready to launch its chapter 24 LIVE and ONLINE, so fans couldn’t be more excited about the direction the story will take. According to the advance, Ana Julia will express her annoyance at the action of the cheerleading team. Meanwhile, Gael will look for Leona to confess what she feels.

So you don’t miss what will happen to Angelique Boyer and your favorite characters, we share everything you need to know about the premiere of the new episode.

Watch here the preview of “Invincible Love”

When to SEE chapter 24 of “Invincible Love”?

The episodes of “Invincible Love” are broadcast from Monday to Friday. As for chapter 24, it can be seen this Thursday, March 23, an unmissable date for fans of the soap opera.

What time do the episodes of “Invincible Love” come out?

The Televisa-Univisión telenovela will have a total of 70 episodes. Each of them is broadcast in primetime at 9.30 p.m.

“Invincible Love”: where to see?

“Invincible Love” It can be seen via TV on Canal Las Estrellas, but if you do not have access to its signal, you can go to the website of said channel to see the broadcast LIVE. You just have to make sure that the content is available for your region.

What is “Invincible Love” about?

Find out everything that happened in “Invincible Love” starring Angelique Boyer. Photo: composition LR/ The stars

“Invincible Love” tells the story of Marena Ramos, who becomes Leona Bravo to take revenge on Ramsés Torrenegro for the murder of her entire family. For this, she will meet Gael, a man she loved in adolescence and who is the son of the executioner of her relatives.

“Invincible love”: cast