Alarms have gone off among parents of students in Barcelona after a chat shared between 12-year-old children with content of extreme and brutal sex and racist and homophobic proclamations has gone viral.

It is a WhatsApp group, in which about 200 first-year ESO children have participated. Those affected say that strangers have added them. The origin is unknown. But there are children who have shared very harsh images: sex with a corpse, a hand suffocating a chicken or racist comments such as ‘fucking Moors’, Francoist proclamations such as ‘Viva Franco’ or hateful insults against the homosexual community.

Some institutes in Barcelona are already discussing the issue in class. The WhatsApp group is called ‘Children all over Spain’. Nobody knows the alleged administrator. The institutes have alerted parents with internal communications urging them to talk to children and take safety measures. The Mossos d’Esquadra, the computer crime area, have opened an investigation, according to El Periódico. The Catalan Police calls on families to report the events.