The selection Argentina This Thursday, he extended his ideal score in the South American qualifiers for the 2026 World Cup to three games with a tight 1-0 victory over Paraguay thanks to a goal 3 minutes into the game. Nicolas Otamendi

Lionel Messi He entered the field only after minute 52, but the timidity of Paraguay, on whose bench the Argentine debuted Daniel Garneroallowed the Albiceleste to score the three points without having to push themselves in depth.

(James Rodríguez scored a goal with the Colombian National Team and caused a wave of memes on networks)

(James, what a great goal: see his score in Colombia vs. Uruguay, video)

La Albirroja continues to be mired in depression, despite the change of direction following the departure of another Argentine, Guillermo Barros Schelotto.

The agression

In the 52nd minute Messi entered and the Monumental stadium applauded its captain and reference who received the ribbon from Nicolás Otamendi.

Messi had three options to score: the clearest was a corner kick that almost became Olympic and one at the end in a free kick that hit Coronel’s right post.

There were five minutes left before the game ended and Antonio Sanabria, Paraguayan striker Turin of Serie A, attacked the Argentine, spat on him.

“My teammates told me in the locker room that they had spit on me. I don’t know who this guy is. I did not see it. I don’t want to give it importance either, but now he appears everywhere. It’s worse, he becomes known. “It’s better to leave the topic like that,” Messi said.

(Video: the great goal with which Venezuela tied Brazil in the qualifying round)