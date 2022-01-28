NEW YORK/LONDON (Reuters) – Raw sugar futures fell to a two-week low on Friday, with rain forecast over the weekend helping sugar cane crops in south-central Brazil , while Arabica coffee recovered most of the losses of recent days.

SUGAR

* Raw sugar for March closed down 22 cents, or 1.2%, at 17.86 cents a lb, after hitting a two-week low of 18.09 cents.

* Operators said rains forecast over the weekend in south-central Brazil could help improve soil moisture levels and prospects for this year’s sugarcane crop.

* An improving outlook for production in India has also contributed to recent market weakness.

* White sugar for March was down $4.50, or 0.9%, to $495.20 a tonne.

COFFEE

* Arabica coffee for March closed up 3.85 cents, or 1.7%, at $2,359 a pound. The market had a small weekly loss of 0.65%.

* Operators said focus remains on the outlook for this year’s crop in Brazil and the extent to which last year’s frosts and drought could reduce production.

* Trading company Comexim expects Brazil to produce 63.2 million bags of coffee in the 2022/23 crop, an increase of 16.6% over the previous crop, as coffee plantations show a relative recovery due to better care with the farming and good weather.

* March robusta coffee closed up $2, or 0.1%, at $2,193 a tonne.

(Reporting by Marcelo Teixeira and Nigel Hunt)

know more

+ SP: Man dies standing, leaning against car, and scene scares residents on the coast

+ One twin became vegan, the other ate meat. Check the result

+ Reincarnation in history: an age-old belief



+ Andressa Urach asks for money on the internet: ‘Help me pay my card bill’

+ Horoscope: check today’s forecast for your sign

+ CNH: see what you need to know for the application and renewal

+ See which were the most stolen cars in SP in 2021

+ Expedition identifies giant squid responsible for ship sinking in 2011

+ Everything you need to know before buying a crockpot

+ US Agency warns: never wash raw chicken meat

+ What is known about fluorone?

+ Trick to squeeze lemons becomes a craze on social media



+ IPVA 2022 SP: see how to consult and pay the tax

