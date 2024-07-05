In Buryatia, investigators have opened a case into the forced landing of the An-2 aircraft

In Buryatia, investigators have opened a criminal case regarding the forced landing of an An-2 aircraft. This was reported to Lenta.ru by the press service of the Eastern Interregional Investigative Department for Transport (MIDT) of the Investigative Committee of Russia.

The case was opened under Article 263 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation (“Violation of traffic safety rules and operation of air transport”).

On July 5, an An-2 aircraft, which was monitoring the forest fire situation in Buryatia, made an emergency landing. As a result, the aircraft was damaged, causing property damage to the owner. The crew members of the aircraft were taken to the hospital.