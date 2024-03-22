The Penguinthe The Batman spin-off seriesis shown with the trailer official which introduces us to the characters, settings and atmospheres of the show starring Colin Farrell.

A few months after the first teaser for The Penguin, we can finally get a better look at it new version of the famous Gotham criminalpresent in The Batman.

Coming out this fall on the streaming platform HBO Max, The Penguin will act as a narrative bridge between the events of the first chapter of the saga directed by Matt Reeves and The Batman 2, postponed to October 2026.