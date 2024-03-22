The Penguinthe The Batman spin-off seriesis shown with the trailer official which introduces us to the characters, settings and atmospheres of the show starring Colin Farrell.
A few months after the first teaser for The Penguin, we can finally get a better look at it new version of the famous Gotham criminalpresent in The Batman.
Coming out this fall on the streaming platform HBO Max, The Penguin will act as a narrative bridge between the events of the first chapter of the saga directed by Matt Reeves and The Batman 2, postponed to October 2026.
A new universe
Although James Gunn took the reins of the DC Universe to start it all over again, productions such as The Batman and The Joker (as well as their sequels) they have obviously not been set aside.
In fact, these are stories that belong to the so-called elseworlds, that is alternative realities compared to the new cinematic universe: a device that DC used in its comics before Marvel, sometimes perhaps exaggerating.
