It is well known that between June and August in the Mexico City Rain is something that happens every day, as it can go from a very sunny morning to a stormy afternoon, a situation that can ruin plans that take place outdoors, such as a picnic or trips to amusement parks. This last situation occurred on May 21 at the amusement park Six Flagswhere they had to stop one of the mechanical games, and those on board could not avoid panic.

The attraction that stopped was not one in which a user wanted to be in the air for several minutes, since it was nothing more and nothing less than the Supergirl Sky Flightwhich is very similar to the flying chairs, only much higher, we are talking about 70 meters to be exact. The interruption was due to the heavy rains registered in the Ajusco area, where the park is located, so those in charge of operating the machine had to turn it off momentarily to avoid damage that would have worse repercussions such as releasing the safety locks.

Here is a video that was captured at the time and went viral on social media:

This is the description of the park:

Six Flags Mexico is an amusement and theme park located in Mexico City. It is the largest and most popular amusement park in Mexico and Latin America, and is part of the American chain Six Flags, known for its thrilling roller coasters and world-class rides. Originally opened in 1982 as Adventure Kingdom, the park was acquired by Six Flags in 1999 and has since been renovated and expanded, incorporating new rides and shows. Highlights include roller coasters such as Superman: The Last Escape, Medusa Steel Coaster, and Batman: The Ride, as well as a variety of rides, live shows, and themed areas featuring DC Comics and Looney Tunes characters.

No one was hurt in this incident, but the moment of uncertainty could not go unnoticed.

Via: TikTok