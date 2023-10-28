More than 20 people have died during the journey in a canoe located south of Tenerife, in which was the lifeless body of a child of about 12 or 13 years old, the emergency services reported this Saturday. According to the survivors’ accounts, the rest of the bodies had already been thrown into the sea. In total, 221 survivors of the more than 240 migrants who set sail from Gambia have landed in the Port of Los Cristianos, in the south of Tenerife, the same sources have indicated, which have indicated that 15 have been evacuated to hospitals and another hundred received health care on the dock.

The warning about the cayuco was given by a fishing boat on Friday afternoon, who reported that it was sailing on an erratic course. Later, it was located stopped about 82 miles off the coast of Granadilla de Abona, in the south of Tenerife, by the Sasemar 101 Maritime Rescue plane. The patrol boat set sail to rescue the migrants Tagus River of the Civil Guard and the boat Guardamar Calliope of Maritime Rescue, whose crew lifted them on board around 11:20 p.m., as well as the lifeless body of the deceased child.

Four of those rescued were semi-conscious and were evacuated from the Maritime Rescue ship in the Helimer 206 helicopter to the Tenerife North airport. From the airfield, two of them were transferred to the Canary Islands University Hospital, in San Cristóbal de La Laguna, and the other two to the La Candelaria Hospital, in Santa Cruz de Tenerife, 112 reported.

The Maritime Rescue vessel arrived with the rest of the survivors at the Port of Los Cristianos at 5:25 a.m. this Saturday, where they were treated by personnel from the Canarian Emergency Service and the Red Cross.

Six of the disembarked migrants were referred to the Hospital del Sur in Tenerife due to their delicate state of health and another five to Hospiten Sur, both in Arona. Of the latter, an adult and a minor were later transferred to La Candelaria Hospital.

At the dock, another hundred migrants received medical attention, who stated that the canoe set sail from Gambia and during the journey about twenty bodies were thrown overboard.