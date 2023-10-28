Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 10/28/2023 – 13:00

Minister Alexandre de Moraes, of the Federal Supreme Court (STF), placed on provisional release Bolsonaro influencer Ivan Rejane Fonte Boa Pinto, preventively arrested after releasing videos threatening former president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) and ministers of the Court.

He must comply with a series of obligations, such as handing over his passport, staying off social media, wearing an electronic ankle bracelet and staying at home at night and on weekends. If any precautionary measure is violated, the arrest may be re-imposed.

The influencer had been in prison since July last year. The Attorney General’s Office (PGR) defended the revocation of the preventive measure as it considered that he no longer represented a risk to the investigation.

“Considering the progress of the investigations and the statement from the Attorney General’s Office, I see that it is possible to replace the previously ordered preventive detention with precautionary measures,” wrote Moraes. The minister also gave the Federal Police (PF) 30 days to complete the investigation.

When requesting the arrest, the PF pointed to evidence of crimes of criminal association and violent abolition of the Democratic Rule of Law. The police claimed to see a risk that the influencer’s speech would ignite ‘extreme acts against the physical integrity of politically exposed people’.

In one of the videos published on the networks, Pinto says he will ‘invade’ and ‘dismiss’ the STF and ‘hang the ministers upside down’. He also promises to ‘hunt’ the ministers, President Lula, deputy Gleisi Hoffmann (PT-PR) and deputy Marcelo Freixo (PSB-RJ).

The influencer was also an administrator of a group on Telegram, called STF Rat Hunters, which led to his indictment for criminal association. The Federal Police tried to identify other participants, but came up against the messaging app’s privacy policy and were unable to gather the complete list of members, which could call part of the complaint into question. The Attorney General’s Office, responsible for presenting the charges at the end of the investigation, has already signaled that, without identifying the allies, it would not be possible to confirm the existence of a criminal association.