The eighth edition of the “Camel Journey”, organized by the Hamdan bin Mohammed Center for Heritage Revival, and which includes 30 participants of 21 different nationalities residing on the country’s land, continued, with the participants crossing the Western Desert on their way to the “Expo 2020 Dubai” exhibition, on the 21st. This December, on a 13-day trip, starting from the Liwa region, for a distance of 640 km on board a camel in the middle of the sand dunes.

The trip took off from Liwa in the Western Desert on the ninth of December, and the participants have so far made several stops, most notably: Umm Al-Hosn, Arada, and Bateen Liwa. Al Khazna, Al Khazna, Al Ajban, Seih Al Salam, Lake Expo, all the way to the headquarters of “Expo 2020 Dubai” where there will be a special celebration at the heart of the global event.

The CEO of the Hamdan Bin Mohammed Heritage Center, Abdullah Hamdan Bin Dalmouk, who leads the camel journey himself, expressed his appreciation to all the government institutions that contributed to the success of this event, accompanying this journey, moment by moment, to preserve the health and safety of the participants. He stressed that the commitment of the participants, and their quest to undertake this trip through their commitment to the exercises that were held before launching, and to walk according to the instructions, helps us to cut the trip according to the path in the specified time, with the aspiration that the conclusion at the Expo Dubai will be distinguished, by highlighting these The beautiful spirit among residents of the country of different nationalities, in the midst of the global event, which includes the largest gathering in the world currently from the countries of the world on the land of the UAE.

The participants in the “Camel Journey” praised the unique experience they live in the middle of the Emirati desert, and all the details derived from the authentic Emirati and Arab heritage, by traveling with camels and staying in the desert, where the trip includes rest and camping stations.

