Mercedes’ Formula One team has said it will appeal the FIA’s decision to reject the team’s protest against the safety car protocol at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.

“We have filed a notice of intent to appeal the decision of the stewards in accordance with Article 15 of the Sports Code and Article 10 of the Judicial and Disciplinary Rules,” the statement said on December 12. Twitter Mercedes.

Mercedes has 96 hours to officially file an appeal – until Thursday, as it is on this day that the gala evening will take place at which the FIA ​​will officially award the world champion, the newspaper adds.Sport-Express“.

At the same time, as conveys Skysports, officially the first to finish, Max Verstappen is already celebrating the title of race winner and world champion in 2021.

Earlier on Sunday, it became known that the International Automobile Federation (FIA) rejected the protest of the team “Formula 1” Mercedes because of the second place in the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix race.

The winner of the race was the Dutch pilot of the Red Bull team Max Verstappen. The driver of Mercedes Briton Lewis Hamilton came second.

Mercedes considered the race results to be untrue. In their opinion, the violations occurred at a time when the Canadian Williams racer Nicholas Latifi had an accident, after which a safety car appeared on the track. As a result, Verstappen, who was driving second, entered the pit stop. After that, the athlete was faced with five cars lagging behind in a circle.

At the same time, the organizers of the race ordered these pilots to overtake the safety car and integrate into the tail of the peloton. The Dutch driver was again second, overtook Hamilton to win the title.

After the race, Mercedes filed two protests: the first for the allegedly incorrect overtaking of Verstappen, the second indicates a possible violation of the restart procedure after the safety car mode.