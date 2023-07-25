The girl said in a clip spread on Twitter, “I was walking on the street where I live, and unfortunately I was robbed, but what happened is a common way in Brazil for men to express their feelings of admiration for girls.”

While the thief said that he had undergone a sudden change in his feelings, as he was suffering from loneliness and lacked the presence of a woman in his life.

He added, “When I saw her picture on the phone, I said to myself, what a beautiful brunette she is, and I regretted stealing her.”

In a similar incident several years ago, Bloomberg reporter Kristi Smith revealed that she quit her job and divorced her husband after falling in love with pharma pro Martin Shkreli, who was arrested for securities fraud in 2015.