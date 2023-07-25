As you know by now, Elon Musk has decided to rename twitter to X. Already now some changes have been implemented, mainly a (partial) change of the site logos that now use the X. Many do not like this change, but there are some who have welcomed the idea. Who? THE Kingdom Hearts fans.

No, Kingdom Hearts fans aren’t Elon Musk fanboys, just the X from the former Twitter is a perfect reference to the saga of Nomura and Square Enix. It is not possible to explain the entire plot of the game, but for those who don’t know what we are talking about here is a quick explanation.

In Kingdom Hearts, there is a group called Organization 13, which is later revealed to be a prototype for the True Organization 13 (never mind the details). What matters is that behind the 13 Organizations there is Master Xehanort, who “brands” the members with the letter X, inserting it in the person’s name (Lea becomes Axel for example: same letters plus an X). The letter X is also used to symbolize the Greek χ (‹kℏ›), Χ in capitals, which is connected to other plot elements that, again, we cannot explain effectively in a few lines.

What matters is that the X of the new Twitter is seen by fans as an invitation to join Organization 13.