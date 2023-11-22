A blogger with the nickname @the.unibrowgirl showed off her unshaven body and caused controversy online. The corresponding video appeared in her TikTok-account.

In the posted footage, the influencer with a unibrow appeared before the audience in a white bra with thin straps. The girl raised one arm up, showing long thick hair in the armpit area. She also applied cream to the said area to detangle them.

Subscribers had mixed reactions to the influencer’s appearance in the comments under the post. “An ideal home for bacteria,” “I will pay for psychologist’s therapy for everyone who saw this,” some netizens were outraged. “Why are you acting as if you saw something terrible, because this is normal…”, “You are overreacting. These are just people who value their bodies, they look like goddesses,” others supported the blogger.

In June, a model with a black unibrow revealed the reason for her refusal to remove it. The 26-year-old fashion model, who lives in London, said that since childhood she had been subjected to attacks and insults from others because of her appearance.