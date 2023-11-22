The territorial dimension undoubtedly plays a very important role in Spanish politics. However, territoriality is rarely addressed by focusing on what is one of the most important characteristics of Spain: the marked differences between urban and rural areas.

These inequalities are something that I have always been very aware of. I was born and spent much of my childhood in Madrid, which is the second largest city in the entire European Union. I have also lived most of my life in Castilla y León, one of the regions with the lowest population density in all of Europe. Every round trip I make, crossing a plateau that in some sections has the appearance of a lunar landscape, is a confirmation that empty Spain is little by little turning into a population wasteland.

Even when urban-rural divisions are addressed at a political level, it is often done without a specific focus on the situation of children and young people. It’s the whiting that bites its tail. As the birth rate in the towns of Spain drops and the average age rises, the problems of other older age groups are more palpable.

This lack of attention to the young population leads in turn to having fewer and fewer full schools and more empty swings, as is happening in Zamora. This Spanish province is now the place in the entire European Union with the lowest percentage of inhabitants under 20 years of age. In the center of the provincial capital, there is a sculpture dedicated to motherhood. That statue of a mother happily playing with her son today seems like a bronze elegy to times gone by.

These inequalities in poverty levels are also linked to access to services. In this report At Eurofound we document the differences in social exclusion and access to services by population density. Let’s look at the example of access to dental care. It is a relevant example, since oral health services are frequently used. Furthermore, it is likely that the first contact with health that we all remember from our childhood is the dreaded first visit to the dentist. This type of assistance is also an area where income inequalities in Spain are very marked. The differences in access to dental care between lower-income families and higher-income households in Spain, France and Portugal are the highest in the EU.

We often focus on who needs to receive support, leaving aside where.

The data also shows that there are huge disparities in family income here, with gaps deeper depending on population density. As can be seen in the graph, in cities, low-income households have a percentage of unmet needs five times higher than in the case of higher-income households. In this case, the differences in population density in Spain correspond to the trend at the European level, but much more marked in the Spanish case.

Population density disparities may also be linked to gender. A very clear example of this is seen in school dropout rates. Spain, for many years, has had the highest school dropout rate in the EU. The percentage of school dropouts has managed to decrease over the years, but Spain (13.9%) still has the highest rate in the EU after Romania (15.6%).

Where Spain still retains its first place across Europe is in gender differences in school dropout rates. The male rate was 16.5% in 2022, while among women it was 11.2%. Here, once again, we see that there are distinctions by population density, where strong differences in terms of gender are manifested. As can be seen in the following graph, in rural areas in Spain there are almost twice as many school dropouts among men as among women. At the European level, these disparities also exist in the rural world, but to a lesser extent.

In conclusion, when talking about territorial issues, it is important not to forget that geography affects poverty and child exclusion and gender and income differences. We often focus on who should receive support, leaving aside where. Leaving aside this territorial dimension in childhood and youth policies, or focusing only on other age groups in rural development, carries the risk of creating a rural Spain empty of young people. This territorial inequality is one of the challenges that await the new Ministry of Children and Youth.

Daniel Molinuevo is the lead author of the report Ensuring access to services for children in the EU and is social policy research manager at EUROFOUND, the EU agency for the improvement of living and working conditions.

