The best young people from Grisignano di Zocco

In addition to playing a role of great pride for Italy in the world of motorsport, Prema Racing has recently completed forty years of history, during which the Venetian company has stood out for its great successes in the preparatory categories for Formula 1. It is no coincidence that the Grisignano di Zocco team holds the record for the highest number of victories in Formula 3, and is preparing for 2024 in this category as well as in Formula 2, where an Italian talent like Andrea Kimi Antonelli will make his debut and where many drivers currently present in F1 started from. Yet, for the foreseeable future, Prema could enter another championship, this time away from the youth categories and the European borders.

The 'Stars and Stripes' project

According to some rumors coming from Racerthe team is in fact evaluating a project aimed at entering a first-tier category in the United States, and more specifically the IndyCar. A spokesperson for the same team would have confirmed this to the American source, without however revealing the program in detail. Albeit indirectly, Prema has a relationship with the major American open-wheel championship, in particular with the drivers currently present in IndyCar but who had the opportunity to grow with the Italian team.

Rosenqvist's dream

This is the case of some prestigious 'formers' such as Ryan Briscoe and Callum Ilott, but also of some current riders such as Marcus Armstrong and the Swede Felix Rosenqvist, ready to contest the upcoming championship at the wheel of the Meyer Shank Racing team. It was the latter, again speaking to Racer, who hoped for a possible arrival of Prema in the United States: “It would be a dream come true – he has declared – it would reunite me with my old friends I have there. I raced with them in 2008 for a race in Spa and in 2015 when we won the FIA ​​European Formula 3 championship together. They are fantastic. They are the best team in Europe outside of F1. If they were to come here, they would be a force to be reckoned with“.

The timing of the possible onset

Should the arrival of the Venetian team in the top US series actually materialise, it would mean the arrival of a European team in the USA for the first time since 2015. In that case, it was the Carlin team, now known as Rodin Motorsport, which make its entry into Indy Lights in 2016, and then make the big leap in 2018. Again according to Racer, in conclusion, Prema could actually make its debut already in 2025also thanks to the role of Piers Philipsnow at Prema and former manager of two teams present in IndyCar such as Arrow McLaren and Rahal Letterman Lanigan.