When the Xbox Series X|S were announced, fans quickly realized that the more powerful model is shaped like a refrigerator, while the little brother looks like a toaster. While the Series Well, The wait is over, because the Xbox Series S toaster is now on sale.

Just as it had already been leaked a year ago, The Xbox Series S-shaped toaster is now on sale for the modest amount of $39.99 at Walmart. Unfortunately, at the moment it is only available in the United States, although it is very likely that it will reach more markets in the future. This is the product description:

“Achievement unlocked: Optimal Carb Experience. This appliance will take your kitchen countertop to the next level. The shade selector dial lets you toast bread, English muffins, frozen waffles and bagels exactly how you like them every time, from lightly toasted to dark.”

The Series S toaster features a bagel function, a digital countdown timer, six tone settings, and prints the Xbox face logo on the bread while heating it. This is just the beginning of a supposed new wave of licensed Xbox equipmentincluding Xbox ramen plates, RGB mouse pads, storage boxes, pen holders, and more.

Thus, We're one step closer to living in a house made up of only Xbox products. On related topics, Walmart would stop selling physical Xbox games. Likewise, the acclaimed Xbox game could come to PS5 and Nintendo Switch.

Editor's Note:

It's good to see that Xbox is willing to have a sense of humor. Both the toaster and the Xbox Series

Via: Wario64