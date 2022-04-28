Dubai (Union)

In partnership with the Mohammed bin Rashid University of Medicine and Health Sciences and the Dubai Health Authority, the Al Jalila Foundation, a member of the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives, announced that it is in the process of establishing a vital bank powered by robotic technologies, with investments amounting to 17 million dirhams, to be the first of its kind in The United Arab Emirates with the aim of advancing local medical research in the areas of genetic disorders, cancer, epidemics and other chronic diseases.

The bank is one of the largest biobanks in the world, with a huge capacity that enables it to save and manage 7 million samples, and it will be located in the Mohammed bin Rashid Center for Medical Research, an initiative launched by the Al Jalila Foundation in Dubai Healthcare City, while the biobank is scheduled to open in 2023.

Ahmed bin Said

His Highness Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the Al Jalila Foundation, stressed the importance of this step in advancing research and medical studies efforts in the UAE and the region, and thus enhancing the ability to provide effective treatments that would help increase recovery rates. He said: “Biobanks have an important role to play. Changing the world, access to genetic data and medical images advances groundbreaking methodologies for analysis, which would have been impossible just a few years ago. Being the first of its kind at the state level, the biobank will make an essential contribution to the advancement of modern medicine methods, and will enable access to scientific discoveries that can improve human health.”

Thanks to the important role that biobanks play in promoting research and developing medical discoveries, the biobank will become one of the most prominent sources of Hamdan Bin Rashid Charitable Hospital for cancer patients and other health care facilities in the UAE in conducting research and providing specialized treatment.

A biobank is more like a repository for storing various types of human biological samples, such as blood, tissues, cells and DNA, as well as data for samples and other biomolecular sources that can be used in health research. Biobanks are important sources of medical research; It supports many types of contemporary research such as genomics, personalized medicine, and the development of medical diagnoses and treatments.

Raja Al Gurg

For her part, Dr. Raja Easa Saleh Al Gurg, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Al Jalila Foundation and a member of the Board of Trustees, said: “Biobanking is a paradigm shift in healthcare, and will revolutionize medical research that leads to better outcomes for treating patients, and will provide an opportunity for researchers and workers in The space to work and cooperate in building a better and healthier future for future generations. Scientific progress supports the economy by increasing our knowledge of human health, diseases, treatments, personalized medicine, and more.”

Abdul Karim Al-Ulama

Dr. Abdul Karim Sultan Al Olama, CEO of Al Jalila Foundation, said: “Confidentiality of patient information will be a primary priority for the Biobank, in compliance with the laws, regulations and laws in force in the UAE. To enhance public health, researchers will be able to obtain biological and medical data to develop scientific discoveries that can treat common diseases and life-threatening diseases such as cancer, heart disease and stroke.”

Alawi Sheikh

Professor Alawi Sheikh Ali, Deputy Director-General of the Dubai Health Authority, said: “The establishment of the biobank enhanced with robotic technologies translates Dubai’s vision to advance the health care sector and pioneer discoveries, and the biobank will add great value to the health care system in Dubai and the region, and it is a vivid example that Combining care with exploration and advancement can lay the foundations for better outcomes for our current and future patients.”