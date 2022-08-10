Unfortunately, it was recently revealed that PCs with Windows 11 or with Windows Server 2022 currently are susceptible to a problem that causes data lossas well as a couple of additional bugs that will be counterproductive to your device’s performance.

According to Microsoft, this problem has persisted for some time, and while there are currently no specific details about the type of PC that may be affected, It has been pointed out that those with 10th generation Intel and AMD Ryzen 5000 are more susceptible to these errors.. This is due to the encryption methods that Microsoft uses in Windows 11, and it appears that some incompatibility within the system makes chips that use the AES and VAES standard as encryption methods susceptible to this issue. This was what the company said about it:

“If this affects you, we strongly recommend that you install the May 24, 2022 Preview or June 14, 2022 Security Release as soon as possible to prevent further damage. Performance will be restored after installing the June 23, 2022 Preview or July 12, 2022 Security Release.”

Now, if you are wondering what the solution is, you will be glad to hear that Microsoft has done its best to remedy this problem as soon as possible. Thus, all you need to do is update your PC and voila. The only specification is that those in the Windows Insider Program must ensure they have version KB5014668 of Windows 11, or KB5014665 of Windows Server 2022.

Via: microsoft